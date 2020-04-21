Celeste, Taft Tapped To Maximize COVID-19 Testing

By 3 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton.
    Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton.
    Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Two former Ohio governors are joining forces to help ramp up the state's ability to test for COVID-19. Gov. Mike DeWine says the bipartisan duo of Dick Celeste (D-Ohio) and Bob Taft (R-Ohio) can maximize testing capability in Ohio.

Celeste and Taft will put together the COVID-19 Testing Strike Team at the request of DeWine.

DeWine touted their experience with statewide and international issues. Taft went on many international trade trips during his terms (1999-2007) and Celeste (1983-1991) is the former ambassador to India.

"These two leaders have a depth of experience in Ohio and internationally, they know their way around Ohio, they know their way around the world," says DeWine, adding that this is a team that knows how to "get things done."

Their job is to find a way to increase and maximize COVID-19 testing in Ohio. A recent report puts Ohio at 47th among all states in testing per capita.

The announcement comes a day after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan secured half a million coronavirus tests in a deal with South Korea.

Ohio conducted COVID-19 tests of every inmate and staff member in three correctional institutions to track and isolate cases of coronavirus. Those tests found that many prisoners had the virus but didn't exhibit any symptoms.

DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health director, were asked during Tuesday's briefing if the state had plans to conduct such widespread tests at another form of congregational facilities: nursing homes.

Acton says she wishes the state could but says it's not possible due to the low amount of tests and the high amount of nursing home residents.

Instead, she says local hospitals are charged with forming relationships with those facilities and testing enough people to get a good sample size.

"We see a few cases in a nursing home, we test as many as we can. We test some staff and then we say 'it's there' and treat it as such, you almost have to treat it as if everyone has it," says Acton.

DeWine says more testing is the goal and to ramp up the amount of tests if they do discover a flare up at a nursing home facility.

DeWine also announced on Tuesday that the FDA approved a new version of reagent for testing machines used by most major COVID-19 testing labs in Ohio.

"This approval will greatly expand our state’s ability to increase our testing capacity," says DeWine. "We are also working with other companies to make additional reagent kits available so we can continue to ramp up testing in Ohio."

DeWine has said most hospitals in the state have the capacity for more testing and that reagent was the only missing component.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Mike DeWine
Amy Acton

Related Content

Ohio Creating System To Track Spread Of Virus When Businesses Reopen

By Apr 14, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

State officials are warning people that the process of loosening Stay At Home restrictions will be slow and gradual. They add that when businesses to start to reopen, the state hopes to have a system in place to track the possible spread of coronavirus.

Ohio COVID-19 Data From Nursing Homes Gone From State's Website - Temporarily

By 20 hours ago
Suwin/shutterstock.com

The state has taken down its list of COVID-19 cases in long term care facilities on its website, which came after an order that required those facilities to report positive cases to families within 24 hours. But Gov. Mike DeWine says the change is only temporary.

In-Person K-12 Classes Off For Rest Of School Year, Virtual Learning Continues

By Apr 20, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

The state is cancelling all in-person education at K-12 schools for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. The move to finish the school year with remote education was announced by Gov. Mike DeWine with two reasons in mind.

DeWine To Companies Preparing To Reopen: "Good Safety Is Good Business"

By Apr 17, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

158,678 Ohioans filed for unemployment this week - bringing the four-week total to 855,197 and driving the jobless rate for March up by a third to 5.5%, from 4.1%. And now Gov. Mike DeWine is laying out more details of what is expected to be a slow and methodical reopening of businesses in Ohio.