Child Care Operators Say Ohio Needs To Reopen Centers Now

By 24 seconds ago
  • Karen Lampe, Dayton area child care operator
    Karen Lampe, Dayton area child care operator
    Jo Ingles

As retail stores throughout Ohio reopen after closing under state order for the coronavirus pandemic, some employees are scrambling to find a way to work without having reliable child care available. 

Dayton area child care provider Karen Lampe says the state needs to allow facilities like hers to open so parents who have to work can do so. She says data from the 2200 child care centers that have been operating during the pandemic for children of first responders and health care workers shows no problems with spread of coronavirus.

“We already have amazing mitigation strategies within our industry," Lampe says.

Lampe says opening businesses without opening child care forces parents to make decisions between going to work and leaving children alone or in situations that could be dangerous. Gov. Mike DeWine says he needs more time to discuss it with the industry leaders who are helping to develop the state’s plan. 

Tags: 
child care centers
coronavirus - child care
Stay Home
Karen Lampe
COVID19

Related Content

Many Ohio Farmers Have Been Hit Hard By Pandemic

By May 3, 2020
Cows on the DeBruin family farm
Jo Ingles

Ohio is among the top states for several agricultural crops and for food production and processing. But while farming is considered an essential business under the various shutdown orders, it's a tough time for those who run the state's 76,000 farms.

Coronavirus Is Wreaking Havoc On Ohio's Economy

By Mar 20, 2020
Vertical Adventures, Columbus, Ohio
Dan Konik

Thousands of Ohioans are being laid off as businesses have temporarily shut their doors due to efforts to prevent the spread COVID 19. 