Cleveland Car Dealer Bernie Moreno Says He's Running For U.S. Senate

Cleveland area car dealer Bernie Moreno is the latest Republican to throw his hat in the ring to run for the U.S. Senate seat now occupied by Sen. Rob Portman. 

This campaign video by Moreno says “radical ideology” is rising in America.

"If we are going to protect this country from the socialist left and keep this precious idea based on the concept of freedom, then we need outsiders who will back up their words with action," Moreno says in part of his new web ad.

Moreno says he’s the guy who will stop, what he calls, “the socialist agenda” in his ad titled, "Buckle Up."

Two other Republicans have announced they’ll also run for the U.S. Senate seat Portman says he’ll vacate after 2022. Former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken and former Ohio Secretary of State Josh Mandel have announced their intentions to run for the same seat.

