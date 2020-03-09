Coronavirus Could Hurt An Already Low Supply Of Blood

The American Red Cross says blood supplies are typically low this time of year but the organization fears that situation could get even worse. 

Rodney Wilson with the Central Ohio Blood Services Region at the American Red Cross says cold and flu season typically takes a toll on possible blood donors. And now with coronavirus concerns, he fears it could get worse.

“The fact that coronavirus now will be also making more people pause, hesitate, think before they leave the home to do public activities, we are worried that that could cause an impact to the already low blood supply," Wilson says.

At this point, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio but some Ohioans are being tested and more than 250 have been in self-quarantine. But the state’s top health leaders say they think Ohio is likely to have confirmed cases in the future.

