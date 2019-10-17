This Could Be "Do Or Die Time" For Tim Ryan's Presidential Campaign

By 16 minutes ago
  • U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Niles)
    U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Niles)
    Facebook

When Democrats running for president debated Tuesday in suburban Columbus, the only one from Ohio was not on the stage. Congressman Tim Ryan’s latest fundraising report, which was released on the same night, explains why.

The latest campaign finance reports came out the same day as the debate and Tim Ryan (D-Niles) was at the bottom, raising just $425,731 between July and September. That’s less than half of what he raised during the previous reporting period when he brought in $895,000. And it’s far less than what other candidates raised during the same months.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders raised more than $74 million and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised more than $60 million.

Money was part of the criteria used for Tuesday’s debate. Polling was another. RealPolitics.com keeps track of polls and compiles averages for candidates and issue. Ryan's average is 0.6 right now.

The standards for getting into future debates will get tougher before the next one. It will take place November 20 in Atlanta. Only eight of the 12 who debated Tuesday have qualified for that debate so far. 

Tags: 
Tim Ryan
2019 Democratic Presidential debate
2020 election

Related Content

Ohio Congressman Throws Hat In Ring For President

By Apr 5, 2019
Cong. Tim Ryan (D, Niles)
Jo Ingles

U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan of the Youngstown area is the latest Democrat to officially throw his hat in the ring to run for the party’s nomination for president in 2020. 

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan Bows Out Of Democratic Race For Governor In 2018

By Feb 28, 2017
Karen Kasler

One of the Democrats who is often mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in 2018 says he won’t be throwing his hat in the ring. That decision may bring a flood of candidates forward.

Senate Minority Leader Says His Goal Is To Run For Governor In 2018

By Dec 1, 2016
"The State of Ohio", Ohio Public TV/OGT

It hasn’t even been a month since the 2016 vote, but the speculation has been going for months on who will be running in 2018 for the top five statewide offices, which will all be open. But one Democrat says he’s making the moves to run for governor.

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan Launches Bid For House Minority Leader's Nancy Pelosi's Job

By Nov 17, 2016
Karen Kasler

Youngstown-area Rep. Tim Ryan says he’ll challenge Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for the job of leading Democrats in Congress. And the idea is going over well with one Democratic leader.