Court Dismisses Charges Against Restaurant Over Reopening After COVID19 Shutdown

  • Pegasus pics, Shutterstock.com

A court in eastern Ohio has dismissed a case that brought criminal charges against the owner of a diner in Cambridge for failing to comply with rules set forth in the state’s reopening plan for restaurants. This was the outcome the state’s Attorney General had requested.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost admits the owner of the National Road Diner violated a major state rule for restaurants by opening on May 2, when indoor dining wasn’t allowed till May 21.

“All of the rules were being followed except the start date. The proper thing in my view, if it was important, was to go get an injunction, say ‘you are not allowed to do that, stop it," Yost says.

But Yost says bringing a second-degree misdemeanor charge with potential jail time was too harsh because the owner wasn’t willfully ignoring the state’s rules. And Yost says a restraining order could have been issued, but he notes local health officials didn’t seek one.

          

Related Content

Ohio Businesses Tell Lawmakers They Need To Reopen Now

By Apr 15, 2020
Online meeting of the task force
Small business leaders throughout the state are telling a House panel looking at how to lift Ohio’s Stay Home order they need to allow businesses to open now. 

Northeast Ohio Restaurants Sue The State Over New Rules

By Jun 8, 2020
The owners of eight bars and restaurants in Northeast Ohio are suing Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Amy Acton over rules put in place for restaurants to reopen following closure due to coronavirus. 

Kings Island, Cedar Point File Lawsuit Demanding To Reopen

By Jun 5, 2020
The view fron Kings Island Tower, a replica of the Eiffel Tower, in May 2019.
Cedar Point and Kings Island weren’t included in the list of entertainment venues that can reopen on June 10. The parks have filed a lawsuit in Warren County, demanding to be allowed to open as well.  The Kalahari Resort and water park is also part of the lawsuit.

Experts Evaluating COVID-19 Projections As Economy Reopens

By May 27, 2020
The latest model on the Ohio Department of Health's coronavirus website, showing a peak of around 1,600 cases April 18. The state recorded a high of 1,353 cases on April 19.
With most of Ohio’s businesses allowed to open up, experts who’ve worked with the state on the modeling it used to create its COVID-19 policies are evaluating their predictions for what’s ahead.

ODJFS Takes Down "Fraud" Page, Says No Benefits Denied Because Of COVID-19

By May 26, 2020
A "closed" sign is posted on a closed duckpin bowling alley and bar in downtown Columbus.
1.2 million Ohioans have filed jobless claims since mid-March. And as Ohio’s businesses reopen, workers are concerned about the availability of child care, the cleanliness of their workplaces and the safety of vulnerable family members as they go back to work. And the agency processing claims has seen that concern too.