Cupp Elected Ohio House Speaker For 134th General Assembly

State lawmakers selected Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) to continue serving as speaker of the Ohio House. Cupp laid out a blue print of how he wants the next two years of the 134th General Assembly to look.

Cupp says he wants the new session to have a robust committee process where representatives can have effective debates where they can "disagree without being disagreeable."

Cupp says success for the House isn't based on how many bills it passes.

"But more broadly in the opportunities we expand, the rights we protect, and the lives we improve because of our efforts," says Cupp.

Cupp continues the leadership post he was first voted to last year after Speaker Larry Householder was ousted following his arrest on bribery charges.

The rest of the Republican caucus leadership includes:

Speaker Pro Tempore - Rep. Tim Ginter (R-Salem)

Majority Floor Leader -Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati)

Assistant Majority Floor Leader - Rep. Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township)

Majority Whip - Rep. Don Jones (R-Freeport)

Assistant Majority Whip - Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison)

As for the House Minority Caucus, the Democrats selected Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) to continue leading in that position.

The other leadership posts for the House Democrats are: