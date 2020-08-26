Day 2 Of RNC Features Youngstown Truck Driver

A truck driver from Youngstown, Geno DiFabio, was featured during the second night of the Republican National Convention as part of the night's general theme "Land of Opportunity" saying President Donald Trump's policies help create economic opportunity.

DiFabio was one of several people featured in a pre-recorded video, speaking to Vice President Mike Pence outside of President Abraham Lincoln's boyhood home in Indiana.

DiFabio gained recognition in 2017 after catching Trump's eye during a television interview where he said he was a Democrat for more than 50 years before switching parties to vote for Trump in the 2016 Ohio primary.

He said Trump is the kind of leader who jumps into action pointing to the shutdown of the General Motors Lordstown plant. DiFabio said Trump helped bring new jobs in the form of a new electric vehicle company, Lordstown Motors.

"President Trump's a doer. He appreciates every single one of us and I know he does I've seen it," DiFabio said.

Democrats argue that the closure of the Lordstown plant represents Trump failing to serve the workers of the Mahoning Valley, a region that swung Trump's way in 2016.