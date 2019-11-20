Democrats Say Lawmakers Are Spending Too Much Time Focusing On The Wrong Things

Leaders of the Republican dominated Ohio Legislature have expressed frustration in recent weeks that more of the bills they consider “priorities” have not been passed by lawmakers. But Democrats in the House say they think lawmakers are spending too much time debating the wrong issues.

Democrats say there are bills, many with bipartisan support, that deal with kinship care, family leave and healthcare. But Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Cleveland) says the legislature is spending too much time on divisive bills that don’t benefit Ohio’s families.

“I do believe that the legislature’s priorities have been misplaced and spending a lot of time on abortion bans and gun legislation that people have not asked for," Sykes says.

Ohio House Minority Leader @EmiliaSykesOH says Democrats oppose recently proposed abortion bans. She says her party has some bills that focus on the health of mothers and children instead. pic.twitter.com/s5Kn61ayeS — Jo Ingles (@joingles) November 20, 2019

Sykes was among 27 of 38 Democrats who supported Larry Householder over Ryan Smith as Speaker earlier this year. Sykes says Democrats want lawmakers regardless of political party to pass family friendly bills that she says Ohioans support.