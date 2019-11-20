Democrats Say Lawmakers Are Spending Too Much Time Focusing On The Wrong Things

By 25 seconds ago
  • Ohio House Democrats
    Ohio House Democrats
    Jo Ingles

Leaders of the Republican dominated Ohio Legislature have expressed frustration in recent weeks that more of the bills they consider “priorities” have not been passed by lawmakers. But Democrats in the House say they think lawmakers are spending too much time debating the wrong issues. 

Democrats say there are bills, many with bipartisan support, that deal with kinship care, family leave and healthcare. But Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Cleveland) says the legislature is spending too much time on divisive bills that don’t benefit Ohio’s families.

“I do believe that the legislature’s priorities have been misplaced and spending a lot of time on abortion bans and gun legislation that people have not asked for," Sykes says.

Sykes was among 27 of 38 Democrats who supported Larry Householder over Ryan Smith as Speaker earlier this year. Sykes says Democrats want lawmakers regardless of political party to pass family friendly bills that she says Ohioans support.

Tags: 
Ohio House
Democrats
Republicans
Abortion
guns
Kinship care
health care
Emilia Sykes

Related Content

Why The Bill To Ban Abortion Faces Challenges In Ohio's Legislature

By Nov 15, 2019
Opponents of abortion bills protest at Ohio Statehouse In May 2019
Jo Ingles

A new bill that would ban abortions in Ohio has been introduced by Statehouse Republicans.  A similar total ban bill was introduced last year didn’t pass. So why is this bill being introduced now? 

New Bill Would Completely Ban Abortions In Ohio

By Nov 14, 2019
Abortion ban protestors dressed in Handsmaid Tale costumes at Ohio Statehouse
Jo Ingles

A new bill outlaws all abortions and subjects medical professionals who facilitate in the procedure to possible murder charges.

Dayton Abortion Clinic Gets License To Operate From The State's Health Department

By Nov 13, 2019
Women's Med Center of Dayton
Paige Pfleger, WOSU

The Ohio Department of Health has granted a license to Women’s Med Center of Dayton. It is the last abortion clinic in the Dayton area.

Why An Ohio Lawmaker Is Taking A Trip To El Salvador

By Nov 12, 2019
Rep. Stephanie Howse (at microphone)
Jo Ingles

Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) is one of five lawmakers from states that have or are considering abortion restrictions who are going to El Salvador to experience what life is like in a country that has an abortion ban. 

Bill Says Doctors, Not Lawmakers, Know Best

By Nov 8, 2019
Backers of abortion pill reversal bill
Jo Ingles

Two Democratic lawmakers are fighting back on bills now under consideration that would require doctors to provide patients with information mainstream medical groups consider inaccurate and not scientifically sound. 