Dems File Legal Challenge To Ohio Primary Delay

By 12 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

The decision to postpone Ohio's primary has stirred up legal challenges including a state supreme court lawsuit filed by the Ohio Democratic Party. But leaders there say this is actually a preemptive strike to protect the extended primary.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose postponed the primary to prevent exposure to the coronavirus for voters and poll workers.

But Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says only lawmakers or the court can change an election date, which puts LaRose's order on shaky legal ground.

"So the lawsuit is actually about saving this primary. There is no authority right now in place for the proposal for a June 2 primary or any extension of the primary so we had to rush to court today to actually preserve people's ability to vote in this primary," says Pepper.

The Dems lawsuit sets the primary date for April 28, and requests voting by absentee ballot only. That would mean no Election Day, in-person voting.

Pepper added that an earlier date of April 28 would resolve some logistics issues for presidential candidates trying to seat delegates for the upcoming party national conventions.

Related Content

DeWine Says Closing Voting Locations Avoided 'Imminent Health Crisis'

By 26 minutes ago
Dan Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine says the late night order to close voting locations for today's primary was to make it clear that in-person voting would be delayed. Now there are some legal questions that linger.

Thousands Of Poll Workers Confused By Conflicting Messages About Primary Postponement

By 2 hours ago
A sign was set out to greet would-be voters at a polling place in Powell in Delaware County, telling them there would be no in-person voting today.
Jo Ingles

A court ruling to go ahead with today’s primary and then an order to shut down all 3,600 polling places caused confusion for many Ohioans – but maybe no group was more affected than the tens of thousands of people set to work the polls.

Public Health Order Closes Voting Locations, Delays Ohio Primary

By 19 hours ago
Dan Konik

After a series of events whipsawing back and forth last night, Gov. Mike DeWine's administration issued a public health order to close all polling locations for Ohio's primary today. The plan is to allow in-person voting on June 2.