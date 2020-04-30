Dental Hygienists Say They're Worried About Work, But Dentists Say It's Safe

By Apr 30, 2020
  • Anna Jurkovska, shutterstock.com

Dentists can resume office procedures on Friday, after being shut down last month to preserve personal protective equipment for health care workers fighting COVID-19. But some dental employees say they have serious reservations about whether there will be enough PPE to protect them as they see patients.

Dentists and veterinarians are permitted to resume operations for the first time since March 17, when an order shutting down all elective surgeries was signed. Dentists have been able to refer patients to specialists or to deal with emergencies.

Dr. Tom Paumier with the Ohio Dental Association said some dentists donated their PPE supplies such as masks and gloves. But he said most will have enough PPE to open.

However, some hygienists say they fear that’s not the case. Through emails and phone interviews, some hygienists said they're concerned that dental offices will open anyway, which they say would be a public safety risk.

But Paumier said his Canton office will be open Monday, and safety is the priority.

“Every individual will have to weigh their own risk tolerance as to what they feel is absolutely necessary for them to go back to work and every employer will honor that," Paumier said.

Paumier said some dentists are hanging on by a thread because of the financial impact of the shutdown, but he said those that would reopen when they aren’t fully prepared aren’t doing so ethically.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Dentists

Related Content

DeWine Says Reversing Face Mask Mandate 'Not An Easy Decision'

By Apr 29, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine is facing criticism for his reversal on face masks, the state is no longer mandating customers wear face coverings when they go to stores. And while it's been downgraded to a recommendation, DeWine says he's confident people will wear masks.

As Some Business Openings Start, DeWine Warns Others Not To Go Early

By Apr 30, 2020
Protestors marched at the Statehouse on April 20, many carrying signs saying businesses should be able to reopen.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine has extended the stay-at-home order expiring May 1 to 11:59pm on May 29. But hospitals can start performing some non-emergency procedures Friday, and dentists and veterinarians can get back to work as well. But some businesses say they plan to open their doors as well.

Elective Surgeries Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

By Mar 17, 2020
Gorodenkoff, Shutterstock.com

Some Ohio hospitals were already moving to stop elective surgeries, but now those procedures will be put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Ohio Bill Prescribes Rules For Mobile Dental Units

By Dec 4, 2019
Alex_Alekseev, Shutterstock.com

Some Ohioans, especially in rural or low-income areas, have been able to get basic dental care in mobile units. But the state doesn't regulate those. A new bill that would change that.