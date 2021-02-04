DeWine Adding Gun Regulations Into Budget Proposal

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is bringing back his proposal to create more gun regulations which he says will reduce crime around the state. These were measures that failed to gain traction with lawmakers last year.


DeWine's so-called "Strong Ohio" plan expanded the ability to perform background checks on gun sales, increased the ability for courts to confiscate firearms, and increased penalties for people who commit violent crimes with a gun.

DeWine says most of these initiatives will return as measures written into his budget proposal.

"We're not giving up on those, we're coming back. So we're back to the legislature again," says DeWine.

The governor did not say which parts of the Strong Ohio plan will return in the budget language which is expected to come out in the next two weeks.

DeWine drafted these regulations following the 2019 deadly mass shooting in Dayton. Republican leaders in the legislature have not displayed any signs of supporting legislation that creates more regulations on gun ownership and purchases.   

STRONG Ohio
Mike DeWine

