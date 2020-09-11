DeWine Addresses Criticisms Of Moving The "Goal Posts" In COVID-19 Response

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is responding to questions about the state's COVID-19 restrictions and whether they might be loosened in the near future.

Some state leaders, including Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina), have expressed frustration, using a common term of "moving the goal posts."

DeWine says the state is in a fight and can't let up.

"We can't let the virus off the floor. We got it down. It's still killing people tragically, it's killing people every day. Still people getting sick every day. But we've been able to at least keep it smoldering and not flaring up," says DeWine.

In a story reported by Richland Source, Obhof expressed concerns that the state is trying to eradicate the coronavirus entirely, something Obhof says is not viable. He pointed out that the state was successful in slowing the spread of the coronavirus in order to build up capacity for hospital space and supplies.

A Senate spokesperson says Obhof has a good faith disagreement with DeWine over the extent of the restrictions.