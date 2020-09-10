DeWine Appoints New State Health Director

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) has named Ohio's next department of health director nearly three months after former director Dr. Amy Acton stepped down from the role.

DeWine has appointed Dr. Joan Duwve as the new director of the Ohio Department of Health. 

Duwve was Indiana's chief medical officer under three governor's including now-Vice President Mike Pence. 

"We welcome Dr. Duwve to our team. Her clinical experience and leadership to strengthen public health infrastructure will help guide Ohio as we navigate through this pandemic and modernize Ohio’s public health system," DeWine says.

Duwve has most recently served as public health director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control where she's been helping the state through the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"She's been immersed in this battle just as we've been immersed in this battle," says DeWine. 

Duwve grew up in Ohio, graduating from North Olmsted High School before going to the Ohio State University as an undergrad then later to the University of Michigan and Johns Hopkins University. 

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Joan Duwve

Related Content

Amy Acton Steps Down As DeWine's Chief Health Adviser

By Aug 4, 2020
Andy Chow

Dr. Amy Acton, the chief health adviser to Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio), is officially leaving the administration. This is another transition for Acton who resigned as director of the Ohio Department of Health in June, concluding a long, high-profile journey. 

Acton Resignation Is Second Big Departure From Ohio Department Of Health In A Week

By Jun 12, 2020
Dr. Mark Hurst, appearing on "The State of Ohio" as the director of the Ohio Department of Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services in 2018.
Ohio Channel

Ohio’s confirmed deaths from and cases of COVID-19 continue to inch up. Today there were 2,280 confirmed deaths and more than 37,500 confirmed cases. But as the pandemic continues, the state’s health department has now lost two of its top medical experts.

Acton Stresses Importance Of Social Distancing 'Coronavirus Is Amongst Us'

By Mar 14, 2020
Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health, talks about the importance of conserving medical masks
Andy Chow

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio is now 26 and continues to climb, which was to be expected once community spread was detected. A big message from state health officials is that coronavirus is "amongst us" even if we don't see it.