DeWine Appoints New State Health Director

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) has named Ohio's next department of health director nearly three months after former director Dr. Amy Acton stepped down from the role.

DeWine has appointed Dr. Joan Duwve as the new director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Duwve was Indiana's chief medical officer under three governor's including now-Vice President Mike Pence.

"We welcome Dr. Duwve to our team. Her clinical experience and leadership to strengthen public health infrastructure will help guide Ohio as we navigate through this pandemic and modernize Ohio’s public health system," DeWine says.

Duwve has most recently served as public health director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control where she's been helping the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She's been immersed in this battle just as we've been immersed in this battle," says DeWine.

Duwve grew up in Ohio, graduating from North Olmsted High School before going to the Ohio State University as an undergrad then later to the University of Michigan and Johns Hopkins University.