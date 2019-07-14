DeWine Backs Increase In Amusement Ride Inspectors

By 3 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine talks to reporters after a meeting of the Ohio Expositions Commission.
    Gov. Mike DeWine talks to reporters after a meeting of the Ohio Expositions Commission.
    Karen Kasler

The opening of the Ohio State Fair next week will mark two years since a fairgoer died when a ride fell apart.

The Fireball accident, caused by corrosion on the ride, killed 18 year old Tyler Jarrell when he was thrown from it. Seven others were injured.

In the budget, Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda asked for a 26 percent increase for the Ride Safety Division, to a total of $1.8 million.  That would pay for more ride inspectors for the Ohio State Fair, county fairs, amusement parks and other locations.

Gov. Mike DeWine said he supports that. He said he's put lots of kids on rides, so he understands people’s concerns about ride safety.

“Safety is the essential function of government. So yeah, I very much support her request for increase in inspectors. In fact, I have told her if you get to the point and you think you’re going to take more inspectors, we’ll find the money someplace else and we’ll have those inspectors out here," DeWine said.

The Ohio State Fair opens July 24. The first ride to be inspected is the SkyGilder, which is one of the Fair’s oldest ride and has been recently updated. After the Fireball accident, the SkyGlider’s manufacturer warned the state it needed to be repaired.

Last month, the Ohio House passed "Tyler's Law", which would require the Ag Department to establish a minimum number of inspectors and inspectors for rides and set standards for who would be hired as inspectors. It would also identify rides that need extra inspections and require fairs and amusement parks to have manuals for each ride, and would require written records and photos of rides before and after major repairs.

Jarrrell's family has filed a lawsuit against KMG International, the Fireball's manufacturer. The suit claims KMG knew about the defect that cause the ride to break apart five years before it happened. The company has not responded. The families of victims reached settlements with the ride's owner and two private companies that inspected the ride.

Tags: 
Ohio State Fair

Related Content

DeWine Creates Group To Consider Future Of State Fairgrounds

By Jul 11, 2019
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed a task force to consider the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds, just three miles away from downtown Columbus. The annual state fair brings together agriculture, rides and fried food on July 24, but that’s only one of the things at stake.

A Year After Deadly Fair Accident, Legislation To Strengthen Ride Safety Awaits Action

By Jul 24, 2018
Karen Kasler

A year ago this week, an 18-year-old Columbus man was killed on a thrill ride on the first day of the Ohio State Fair. There’s been legislation proposed to strengthen ride safety since then, but the law named for Tyler Jarrell hasn’t passed.

Midway Tragedy, Weather Lead To Lowest Ohio State Fair Attendance Since 2004

By Aug 8, 2017
Karen Kasler

After years of big numbers, attendance at this year’s Ohio State Fair plummeted to its lowest number in 13 years.

"Worst Tragedy In The History Of The Fair" Leaves One Dead, Seven Injured

By Jul 26, 2017
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich calls it the worst tragedy in the history of the Ohio State Fair. One person was killed and seven were injured, three of them critically, in a catastrophic ride malfunction on the first night of the fair.