DeWine Considering Red-Flag Gun Law After Recent Attacks On Worshippers

  Gov. Mike DeWine talks to reporters after the dedication of a huge 36-star flag that flew over the Statehouse when the body of Abraham Lincoln lay in repose on April 29, 1865.
    Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s deeply concerned about attacks at houses of worship, including at a synagogue in California this weekend. And that has him looking into a specific type of gun legislation that’s failed to move in the Republican dominated legislature before.

DeWine called the shooting at the California synagogue "horrible" and "deplorable".

DeWine has said before that he supports allowing Ohioans to carry concealed weapons without permits. When asked if he was advocating for changes in Ohio gun laws, at first he said no.

But he added that he’s asked his look at the idea of allowing law enforcement to seize guns from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

“They’ve been working on it – trying to get a red flag law that can pass. That’s my goal. We’ll see," DeWIne said.

A so-called red flag law was proposed by a Republican lawmaker last year with the backing of former Gov. John Kasich, following his public change of heart on gun laws after the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. But the bill had no other sponsors and went nowhere after four hearings.

