DeWine Extends Order To Close Ohio Schools Through May 1

Gov. Mike DeWine has extended his order to close all Ohio K-12 schools from April 3 through May 1. And he's hinting that another extension is possible.

DeWine said he extended the order to give families a heads-up.

“We want to take this kind of one chunk at a time, because we don't know exactly where we're going to be, but it's clear that we're not going to be back in the classroom before May 1. And so we want to signal to everybody today you can plan," DeWine said.

DeWine said online learning appears to be working in districts, but he admitted some superintendents say they're concerned that their students are going to be further behind because not all districts have the same ability to do distance learning.

But DeWine admitted that in-person classes may be canceled for the rest of the year at some point. Last week state lawmakers approved waiving required state testing for this academic year, which could open the door to closing school till the fall.