DeWine Focusing Efforts On Vaccinating Adults Under 50

By 3 minutes ago
  • Johnson and Johnson Vaccine
    OSU Wexner Medical Center

The COVID-19 case rate continues to drop in Ohio as the state moves into a new era of the pandemic without health orders. But Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the key is to increase vaccination among a certain portion of the population.

DeWine says the state is focusing efforts on vaccinating adults under 50. He says that's where the state is seeing the biggest spread of the coronavirus.  

DeWine says part of convincing people to get the COVID-19 shot is to protect those who cannot get vaccinated yet, such as kids below the age of 12. 

"It's not a question that they refuse to get vaccinated or didn't want to get vaccinated or made their own choice. They have not had the opportunity to make that choice, nor have their parents. So it is a group of people that I think we should certainly worry about and respect," says DeWine. 

DeWine says Ohio's vaccinated adult population is at about 56%. Some states are over 70%, including Massachusetts and New Jersey.

West Virginia and Tennessee are among the states with less than 50% of adults vaccinated.

Tags: 
coronavirus - vaccine
Coronavirus

Related Content

Ohio Health Officials Say Vaccination Rate Is Up Since Lottery Announcement

By May 21, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine, January 2021
Franklin County Public Health

The Ohio Department of Health says it tracked an increase in the vaccination rate since the creation of the $1M sweepstakes.

Ohio Ending Mask Mandate For Vaccinated People Along With Compliance Enforcement

By May 17, 2021
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

In a move to conform the state's health orders with federal guidance, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) announced people in Ohio will no longer need to wear masks except for certain situations.

Not Mask-Free Yet: Docs Say Children, Their Parents, And Some Adults Should Continue To Wear Masks

By Jun 2, 2021
Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Ohio Dept of Health

Ohio’s statewide pandemic health orders have expired. And while the mask mandate has also been lifted, doctors say there are people who should still be wearing masks. 