DeWine Gives The Go-Ahead For High School Sports

Ohio high school sports will be allowed to have a fall season under the department of health's pending order. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says schools will be expected to follow specific guidelines.

High school sports, including football, soccer, and field hockey, will be allowed to compete in the fall under a health order announced by DeWine.

The details of that order have not been released, but DeWine spelled out some of the rules.

For example, only parents and people deemed to be close to the athlete will be allowed to attend the games. Also, players will not be expected to get tested for COVID-19 prior to competitions.

Watch: Gov. Mike DeWine announces rules for high school sports fall season.

DeWine says the order comes down to empowering schools, parents, coaches, and athletes.

"To take all the evidence, all the information, and make the right judgement call for that child for these children. These are tough, tough calls," says DeWine.

DeWine says a decision on performing arts will be announced soon.