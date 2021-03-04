DeWine Gives Some Indication Of When Mask Mandate And Other Health Orders Will Be Lifted

In his third statewide primetime address during the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine is telling Ohioans when they can expect existing health orders to come off if COVID cases continue to decline.

A year after the Arnold Sports Festival became the first major event canceled because of coronavirus, DeWine says Ohioans have made great progress by wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccines. And he says if Ohioans continue to do that, rates of COVID-19 will continue to go down.

“When Ohio gets down to 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders in the state will come off," DeWine says.

DeWine says he can’t predict when that will happen. Currently, Ohio has 179 cases per 100,000 people, which has fallen dramatically since vaccinations began. There are approximately 11.9 million people in Ohio. So that means the orders will be lifted when there are no more than 5,950 cases over a two-week period. But for now, the mask mandate going back to July and other orders remain.