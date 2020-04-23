DeWine Hints At Higher Workplace Standards When Businesses Reopen

The state is preparing to roll out more details on what the first phase of reopening businesses will look like and Gov. Mike DeWine says essential businesses that have remained open through the Stay At Home order should also prepare for higher standards.

DeWine says working on the plan to gradually reopen businesses is about taking a lot of important factors into consideration.

"These are significant decisions that impact people's lives both from a health point of view and an economic point of view and trying to balance those in a way that allows us to continue to move forward and do it in a way that we're not going to have to turn around and go back," says DeWine.

DeWine says the plan will come with even stronger workplace standards than the current ones in place.

"So you'll have businesses already out there that are working, many of them, many of them are already following all these practices but we'll have the standards set and some of them will be upping their game at that point as well," DeWine says.

During DeWine's daily briefing, Dr. Mark Weir, with Ohio State University's Infectious Disease Institute, gave a tutorial on how to prevent the spread of germs and limit the risk of exposure.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says the pending plan to reopen businesses takes into account data the state already has from companies that followed best practices while remaining open through the Stay At Home order.

"We have over a month's worth of actual evidence of businesses that have been following the guidelines that Dr. Weir talked about where they have successfully operated their businesses without seeing a spread of COVID in their workplace. So that's a really important element of this," says Husted

DeWine says more details from the plan will be unveiled on Monday.