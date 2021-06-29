DeWine Isn't Saying If He Intends To Sign Anti-Vaccine Bill Into Law

By 21 minutes ago
  • Columbus area teacher gets COVID shot, Feb. 3, 2021
    Columbus area teacher gets COVID shot, Feb 3, 2021
    Dan Konik

Now that Ohio lawmakers have passed a bill that prevents public schools and colleges from mandating students and employees get COVID vaccines, the attention turns to Gov. Mike DeWine. Will he sign it? 

DeWine wasn’t answering questions from reporters who attended a bill signing ceremony about whether he will sign the controversial legislation

“Yeah, this is a happy day today so we are not going to talk about unhappy things so you know," DeWine said as he was interrupted with boisterous laughter. He continued, " but we appreciate the great work of the legislature and the bill and the budget so you know.” 

While DeWine has strongly supported COVID shots, he’s said he wouldn’t mandate them. And he has said he doesn’t want to do anything to dissuade Ohio employers from running their organizations as they see fit. Under the new bill, hospitals affiliated with universities would still be allowed to require COVID vaccines. 

Tags: 
HB 244
COVID vaccines
bill to prevent schools from mandating COVID vaccines
Gov. Mike DeWine

Related Content

Ohio Legislature Passes Bill Banning Schools, Universities From Requiring COVID Vaccines

By 15 hours ago
Dan Konik

Ohio’s public schools and universities won’t be able to require their students or employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if Gov. Mike DeWine signs a bill passed by state lawmakers last night. 

Ohio House Passes Controversial Vaccine Bill

By Jun 24, 2021
Dan Konik

Earlier this week, the Ohio House bill that would prevent businesses and schools from requiring employees or students to get vaccinations stalled in committee. Now, the House has passed a similar measure by tacking an amendment onto a Senate approved bill.  

Doctors Say Heart Risk Is Far Greater From COVID Itself Than The Vaccine To Prevent It

By Jun 24, 2021
Dr Sarabh Rajpal
Ohio Dept of Health


The Centers for Disease Control says 323 cases of heart inflammation have been verified in young people who received COVID-19 vaccines. The agency is now exploring whether the vaccine actually caused those problems. But some of the state’s top doctors say fear of those side effects are not a good reason for young people to avoid getting the vaccine. 

Sticking Points Remain In Bill Banning Employers, Schools From Requiring Vaccines

By Jun 22, 2021
Dan Konik

The controversial bill (HB 248) in the Ohio House that would ban businesses and schools from requiring vaccines was thought to be ready for a possible vote in committee. Instead, it’s been put on hold while lawmakers make some changes.

Governor Opposes Bill That Prevents Ohio Employers And Schools From Mandating Vaccines

By Jun 11, 2021
Gov. Mike DeWine gets second COVID-19 vaccine
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

A bill in the Ohio House would make it illegal for employers or schools to mandate vaccinations. Gov. Mike DeWine has some thoughts on the measure.