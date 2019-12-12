DeWine, Lawmakers Had Smooth First Year, But Disagreed Over Taxes In Budget

In his first year as governor, Mike DeWine seemed to get along well with state lawmakers – including those who’d had a fractured relationship with his predecessor, John Kasich. But there were some disagreements.

(NOTE: The full interview with Gov. Mike DeWine will air on "The State of Ohio" this weekend. Watch it at the link posted here.)

The budget enacted in July included a 4% income tax cut added by state lawmakers, though DeWine had said it was time to invest in the state and not cut taxes again.

In the long view, DeWine said in an interview for "The State of Ohio" he’s ok with the tax cut - for now.

“No one wants to invest in Ohio and put money here if they think we're jerking around every year changing our mind of what we're doing. So I think some stability with regulations, stability in regard to the taxes is very, very positive," DeWine said.

DeWine didn't directly answer whether he was concerned about the tax cut preventing him from continuing to spend money on priorities such as education, foster care and public health issues.

Early in the budget procss, DeWine had opposed a House plan to cut a $250,000 small business income tax break. House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) had said he was concerned that the tax deduction was "taking care of some folks that are putting it in the bank or putting it in their pocket" rather than reinvesting it in their businesses.

The budget compromise took away the break for lawyers and lobbyists only. Lawmakers have since restored it, saying because tax forms don't list occupations, there’s no way to stop them from taking it.