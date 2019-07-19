DeWine Ready To Sign Nuclear Subsidies Bill, Awaits House Vote

By 4 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine discusses HB6, energy bill, after House delays concurrence vote.
    Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine says the proposed law that creates subsidies for nuclear, coal, and solar energy hits his main energy priorities.

The sweeping energy bill, HB6, is stuck in limbo until August 1. House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said his chamber was one vote short of passing it this week, but several members who he considered "yes" votes were not at the Statehouse.

Ratepayers would see an $0.85 charge on their monthly electric bills, generating $150 million to bail out the state’s two nuclear plants. They’re offsetting a rate hike by cutting pro-green energy policies, which opponents say would hurt the advanced energy industry.

DeWine has said his energy priority is to keep large, carbon-free energy generators open.

“Our goal all along has been to save the nuclear plants to save the jobs but my standard is to keep the cost of energy down to keep the cost of utilities down for the ratepayers,” says DeWine.

The House has rescheduled a vote on the bill for August 1, and it may not approve the Senate’s changes – which would send the bill to a conference committee. FirstEnergy Solutions had said it needed the bill to pass quickly or it would move to close those two nuclear plants.

HB6 - Energy Bill

