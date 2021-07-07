DeWine Says Communities Can Access Broadband Money In Ohio's New Budget

By Jul 7, 2021
  • Office of Budget and Management Director Kim Murnieks watches as Gov. Mike DeWine (center) speaks at the press conference announcing he'd signed the budget and vetoed 14 items. Joining him was Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and House Finance Chair Scott Oelslager.
    Office of Budget and Management Director Kim Murnieks watches as Gov. Mike DeWine (center) speaks at the press conference announcing he'd signed the budget and vetoed 14 items. Joining him was Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and House Finance Chair Scott Oelslager.
    Dan Konik

The new state budget sets aside $250 million for broadband programs – that’s a restoration of what Gov. Mike DeWine had initially proposed, which the House reduced and the Senate totally eliminated. But DeWine thinks the resolution is a good one.

The Senate had not only eliminated the broadband funds, but banned municipalities from operating current and future broadband programs.

DeWine had proposed $250 million for broadband grants, but the House had reduced that to $190 million.

DeWine said there was concern that even the money were restored and the ban erased, those programs wouldn’t be able to access those funds. But he said that's been resolved.

“You heard from municipalities, they were yelling pretty loud because they basically said, 'look, this – we can’t do this,'" DeWine said. "So we think it’s usuable, we think it’s functionable, we think the legislature corrected that.”

Communities have cheered the restoration of the broadband funds and the lifting of that ban, along with advocates such as the Ohio Farm Bureau and the Ohio Council of Behavioral Health and Family Services Providers, who say wider broadband access will help with telemedicine, education and other efforts.

Tags: 
broadband
FY 22-23 budget

Related Content

Just Over A Day Before Deadline, Two-Year Ohio Budget Passes, Heads To Governor

By Jun 29, 2021
Karen Kasler

With a little over a day till the deadline on Wednesday, the new two-year $75 billion state budget is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine after overwhelmingly bipartisan votes in the House and Senate late Monday evening.

Republican-Backed Ohio Budget Passes With A Lot Of Democratic Support

By Jun 29, 2021
The budget conference committee unveiled the spending document on Monday afternoon - complete with a few trays of baked goods. The six-member committee and their aides and staff went through the changes after weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations.
Karen Kasler

The two-year $75 billion state budget is awaiting Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature before the fiscal year expires tomorrow. The budget process was led by Republicans, from DeWine’s initial proposal through the House and Senate, which are dominated by the GOP. But a lot of Democrats ended up supporting the final product.

What Happened To The Broadband Bill In The Ohio Legislature?

By Dec 30, 2020
Rep. Rick Carfagna (R- Westerville area)
Facebook

Ohio lawmakers failed to pass one bill that had broad bipartisan support during the Lame Duck session. 