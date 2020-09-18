DeWine Says He Can't Support Bill To Cancel COVID Emergency

Gov. Mike DeWine is rejecting a proposal from a Republican lawmaker who wants to cancel the state of emergency order he issued in March, as the pandemic was just beginning.

The bill from Rep. Diane Grendell (R-Chesterland) would allow businesses and hospitals to return to full capacity and all schools to in person learning - with no masks or social distancing required. The bill has seven Republican co-sponsors, including some vocal critics of the state's COVID-19 response.

DeWine said he respects Grendell, but the virus is still spreading in Ohio, and passing a bill saying there’s no emergency won’t help.

“I certainly do not support that. We have an emergency," DeWine said. "And when we're done with the emergency, we'll be done with emergency. And I can't wait."

DeWine has said he will reject any bill that limits public health orders, and has vetoed one that would have lowered the fines for violating them.