DeWine Says Health Order Revisions Will Reflect 'Medical Reality' Of Vaccinations

By 4 minutes ago
  • A technician from the Findlay College of Pharmacy fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic in Reynoldsburg in February 2021.
    A technician from the Findlay College of Pharmacy fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic in Reynoldsburg in February 2021.
    Dan Konik

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio has now dropped below 1,000, but Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says he's concerned about the "dramatic" decline in vaccinations.

Health experts have voiced concerns that the U.S. might not be able to reach herd immunity and eradicate COVID-19. DeWine says, with those reports, it looks like the state will have to "live with" the virus at a much lower rate. 

DeWine says future health orders will likely benefit people who are vaccinated, reflecting what he calls a "medical reality."  

"And the medical reality is you're fully vaccinated for you. The situation is much, certainly much, much better. And it's very different. It's life changing," says DeWine.  

Just over 40% of Ohio's total population has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

DeWine announced Monday that employees of nursing homes and long-term care facilities will no longer be required to take part in the twice-a-week COVID-19 testing regimen if they've been vaccinated.

"What we will continue to try to do is not have health orders that are holding people back from things that medically they ought to be able to do and health wise ought to be able to do because they've been vaccinated," says DeWine. 

Tags: 
coronavirus - vaccine
Coronavirus

Related Content

DeWine Looking For Incentives To Boost Ohio Vaccine Numbers

By Apr 27, 2021
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

There are 4.6 million Ohioans who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, that's 39% of the state’s total population. State officials are looking at how to create incentive for people who have yet to get the shot.

Vaccine Privilege: Public Health Experts Say Wealthier Ohioans Have It

By Apr 20, 2021
Nurse administers shot at Columbus clinic
Dan Konik

If you look at Ohio’s vaccination dashboard right now, you’ll see many of Ohio’s highest income counties and those with the highest education levels have the higher vaccination rates. Public policy health leaders say that’s just what they’d expect right now. 