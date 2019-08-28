DeWine Says He'll Strengthen Gun Background Checks System

Gov Mike DeWine says his administration is adding another piece to his 17 point plan to reduce gun violence by calling for more required reporting into criminal databases used for background checks.

DeWine’s plan to enhance criminal background checks includes requiring warrants to be added to state and federal background systems along with violent protective orders, and other offenses. DeWine said at a press conference announcing the change: "When critical information is missing, bad things happen." DeWine says most Ohioans would be surprised to find out this information isn’t already required to be reported into the state and national systems. He's requiring entry of warrants for violent crimes and protection orders into the state and federal database - including murder, kidnapping, rape, domestic violence. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says warrants, indictments, and protection orders are mainly a paper system that end up in a file somewhere but doesn’t get added into digital databases. Husted says making it digital could automatically enter these records into the background systems. Gun rights groups have been critics of the reporting into criminal database system for years saying this is something already in place that could reduce gun violence without adding more regulation. DeWine unveiled a package of gun proposals and mental health policy changes a few days after the mass shooting in Dayton earlier this month. Republican leaders of the House and Senate have suggested passing some of these proposals might be "difficult", especially his version of a "red flag" gun seizure law.