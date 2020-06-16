DeWine Says Hospitals Are Safe For People To Seek Care

By 27 minutes ago
As doctors around the country have expressed concerns that people are avoiding hospitals due to the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is urging Ohioans to continue seeking care for other ailments outside of the coronavirus. 

DeWine says it is essential for people to get treated for health issues, for check-ups, and preventative care.

Cleveland Clinic CEO and president Dr. Tom Mihaljevic says there have been large decreases nationwide for new cancer diagnoses, and reports of heart attacks and strokes.

"What we know for a fact is that those diseases have not gone away. What it means is that people are simply not seeking care out of fear," says Mihaljevic.

Mihaljevic says he fears this problem can lead to many more deaths, not related to COVID, but becoming indirect casualties of the pandemic.

DeWine adds that hospitals around the state have created the safest possible environment.

