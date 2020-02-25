DeWine On School Vouchers Stalemate: 'We can't delay this any longer'

  Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina), Gov. Mike DeWine, and House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
    The Ohio Channel

The House and Senate are locked in a stalemate on how to change the state's private school voucher system. One chamber wants to tweak the school building performance-based program known as EdChoice, while the other wants to phase it out. Gov. Mike DeWine is now planning what could be a high-stakes meeting with the House Speaker and Senate President.

In the course of a year, House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) have reached an impasse on several issues such as the gas tax, income tax breaks, nuclear energy bailouts, and now school vouchers.

DeWine was asked how he plans to address a meeting with two leaders who keep hitting a standoff.

"There's no doubt that Larry Obhof and Larry Householder are very principled people who really care about children so we all start with that in common, we all care about kids," says DeWine.

The House wants income-based vouchers. The Senate wants to keep some form of school performance-based vouchers along with income-based vouchers.

DeWine says parents and schools need a resolution without another delay.

"We have to be able to tell parents and we have to be able to tell schools what the rules are. We can't delay this any longer," says DeWine.

