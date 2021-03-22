DeWine Sends Compromise To State Leaders To Avoid Veto Override Of Contentious Bill

By 32 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine
    Jo Ingles

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says on Tuesday he’ll veto a bill that takes away authority from the governor and health departments, and gives more power to lawmakers who passed the measure. DeWine says if it becomes law, the public’s safety would be at risk. 

Ohio's legislative leaders have said they should have more say in health orders, and that they have the votes to override DeWine’s veto. But DeWine says the legislation would prevent local health departments from reacting quickly to keep dangerous infections from spreading out of control.

“This bill, if it became law, really does jeopardize the safety of Ohioans," DeWine says.

DeWine also says the bill is a “trial lawyer’s dream”, and said in a letter explaining his veto that he thinks it’s unconstitutional. DeWine said he’s proposed a compromise to lawmakers, but isn’t disclosing specifics.

Tags: 
Gov Mike DeWine
Coronavirus
SB22

Related Content

DeWine Gives Hint Of When Mask Mandate, Other Health Orders Will Be Lifted

By Mar 4, 2021
Gov Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

In his third statewide primetime address during the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine is telling Ohioans when they can expect existing health orders to come off if COVID cases continue to decline. 

More Ohioans Are Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccines

By Mar 2, 2021
Dan Konik

Starting Thursday, more Ohioans will be eligible for COVID vaccines. That’s because nearly a half a million more doses will be available this week.

What Happens To Extra Doses Of Vaccines That Go Unused?

By Mar 2, 2021
Dan Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine says there are protocols in place to make sure no vaccines are wasted. And he says there have only been a couple of incidents where doses have been wasted. But some do go unused.

DeWine Says He's Optimistic For Return Of Fans At Games, Dancing At Proms

By Feb 22, 2021
Progressive Field
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohioans who are planning now for spring events – proms, weddings, baseball games – should feel confident things will be better this year compared to 2020. But there’s a big caveat. 

Former State Rep Who Wanted To Impeach DeWine Now Wants To Run Ohio GOP

By Feb 19, 2021
Former Ohio Rep John Becker
Ohio House

A former state lawmaker who has had some controversial conservative ideas is running to be the chairman of the Ohio Republican Party. 