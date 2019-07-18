DeWine Signs His First Budget As Governor - With 25 Vetoes

  • Gov. Mike DeWine signs his first budget.
    @GovMikeDeWine/Twitter

DeWine signed the budget 17 days after the deadline, and 10 hours after a temporary budget expired.

Many of DeWine's vetoes deal with Medicaid policy, including the single pharmacy benefit manager proposal that was in the House budget. DeWine says Medicaid is willing to work on that goal but needs flexibility. And he wants more transparency.

DeWine also vetoed a provision that sought to give Ohioans itemized lists of medical expenses on nonemergency procedures. He cited a recent executive order signed by President Trump and says he wants agencies to collaborate on this.

He also crossed out a provision that would eliminate the prohibition and fines on the sale of mesh crib liners, noting that the American Academy of Pediatrics opposed this provision.

DeWine also vetoed a guarantee on per-pupil funding for school districts, saying that the wealthiest school districts would benefit the most.

DeWine struck a provision eliminating the requirement that teachers in traditional schools and STEM schools be licensed by the Ohio Department of Education.

DeWine vetoed a provision requiring the publication of the list of charter schools that are at risk of permanent closure by August 31, saying that since report cards aren't issued until September 15, that creates uncertainty for parents and students.

DeWine vetoed the clause that grandfathered in people who turn 18 by October who want to buy tobacco products. So the "tobacco purchases only over 21" law will apply to everyone.

