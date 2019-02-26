DeWine Talked To Trump About Lordstown Shutdown Before Surprising Comment

By Feb 26, 2019
  • President Trump (center) poses with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Melania Trump, Fran and Gov. Mike DeWine and Marty Kemp at a White House dinner on Sunday.
    @BrianKempGA/Twitter

President Trump told governors yesterday that automakers are returning to Ohio and other states, a remark he’s said before that fact checkers have found to be untrue. Gov. Mike DeWine was among the guests who heard that comment.

DeWine said he talked with Trump at a dinner the night before, and that the president is very aware and concerned about the impending shutdown of the GM plant in Lordstown.

“I did not have a chance to talk with him about his statement about auto companies that are returning to Ohio," DeWine said.

And DeWine said he has no commitments from GM about the facility’s future: “My impression is that they’re probably not going to put a new line back in Lordstown. It’s also my impression that they are talking to other companies about coming into Ohio.”

Ohio’s Democratic US Senator Sherrod Brown said Trump’s comments are "a slap in the face" to 1,600 workers who would lose their jobs if the plant closes next month.

Lordstown
Gov. Mike DeWine
President Trump

Mahoning Valley Coalition Makes Sales Pitch To Save Lordstown

By Feb 14, 2019
Linda Parton/Shutterstock

A coalition of Mahoning Valley advocates has been in Columbus, touting the soon-to-be-closed GM plant in Lordstown and the economic promise they say it can bring to new investors. They’re also hoping General Motors reconsider its shutdown plans.

Sherrod Brown Says Trump Seems On Board With Plan To Help Lordstown, American Car Manufacturing

By Nov 29, 2018
Andy Chow

Ohio’s top ranking Democrat, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, is proposing a measure in hopes of saving the Lordstown manufacturing plant from shutdown by General Motors, and he’s reaching out to someone who’s hardly an ally - President Donald Trump. 

Kasich Says He's Still Working With GM, But No Comparison Between Lordstown Shutdown And NCR Loss

By Nov 28, 2018
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich says he’s still working with officials at General Motors on the planned shutdown of the Lordstown assembly plant in March, but isn’t offering promises that it can be halted. And he’s also firing back at those who’ve been critical of his response.