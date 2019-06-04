DeWine Touts Long-Term Significance To Kids Trauma Support Program

A collection of case workers and mentors who work with kids experiencing trauma gathered in Columbus to discuss how their programs can better address growing needs. Gov. Mike DeWine says the Ohio START program can help end the cycle of substance abuse.

More than 30 counties are part of the Ohio START (Sobriety, Treatment, and Reducing Trauma) program which works with families dealing with substance abuse disorder, connecting the parents to treatment while helping the children through supportive services.

At the inaugural Ohio START summit, Gov. Mike DeWine said this program can have major long-term impacts.

“That we raise kids who can be productive members of the society. That they get through childhood without it being a bruising, trauma-filled affair,” says DeWine.

The budget would increase funding for these types of programs by more than $16 million. DeWine hopes to expand Ohio START to more than 60 counties.