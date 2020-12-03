DeWine Vetoes Bill Limiting His Power To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s vetoed the controversial bill that would limit his power to put out order to prevent the spread of coronavirus." class="wysiwyg-break drupal-content" src="/sites/all/modules/contrib/wysiwyg/plugins/break/images/spacer.gif" title="<--break-->">

DeWine had promised to veto the bill that passed the legislature, pretty much along party lines. And he is sending it back to the legislature with a message.

We are trying to rely on the facts, we are trying to rely on what the best experts say and that’s what we quote in the veto message.

Ohio lawmakers who passed the bill say it is necessary to make sure there are checks and balances when it comes to shutting down or limiting businesses in Ohio. Now the legislature will need to have a 3/5 majority to override the veto and at this point and it is unclear if they do.