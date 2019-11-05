DeWine's Gun Violence Bill Gets Many Questions At First Hearing

By 5 minutes ago
  • Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) testifies for S.B. 221, the so-called
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) testifies for S.B. 221, the so-called "STRONG Ohio" gun violence plan.
    Karen Kasler
  • Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) talks with gun control activists from Moms Demand Action after the hearinng.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) talks with gun control activists from Moms Demand Action after the hearinng.
    Karen Kasler

Democratic state senators had lots of questions for the sponsor of Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gun violence bill at its first hearing.

They wanted details about the private gun sales background check system it creates as well as the version of the red flag gun seizure law it includes. 

Democrats on the Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee fired various scenarios at sponsor Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls), and asked why the bill doesn’t include mandatory background checks or a stronger red flag law. DeWine had initially called for lawmakers to pass required background checks after the mass shooting in Dayton in August.

Dolan told them the bill will reduce gun violence, and therefore does something – as activists have called for.

“If we are going to stop simply because it does not have everything you want, and therefore nothing is better than something, we will fail the people of Ohio," Dolan said.

Dolan says the bill will "thread the needle" between protecting the due process rights of gun owners while restricting the rights of those who shouldn’t have guns because they’re considered dangerous to others or themselves.

The bill will have several more hearings, including opportunities for opponents to testify.

The bill has two co-sponsors, both Republicans - Sens. Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) and Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering).

Lehner testified at the same committee before Dolan did, on the two bills she's sponsoring with Sen. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati). Those bills ban bump stocks and high capacity magazines and seek to close the "gun show loophole".

While DeWine and Dolan are confident the "STRONG Ohio" bill will pass, some Republican lawmakers have expressed reservations, and many Democrats want it to go further than it does.

Tags: 
STRONG Ohio
background checks
"pink slip"
"red flag" law
gun regulation
Matt Dolan

Related Content

DeWine Hopes "Stand Your Ground" Not Part Of Compromise To Pass His Gun Violence Bill

By Oct 30, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled his STRONG Ohio plan in front of law enforcement, mental health professionals and state officials in October.
Daniel Konik

A quarter of the Ohio House – all Republicans – have signed on to a new “stand your ground” self-defense bill introduced last week.

Dayton Mayor Endorses Effort To Put Background Checks For Gun Sales On Ohio Ballot

By Oct 16, 2019
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and ballot issue supporters
Karen Kasler

The group that’s collecting petition signatures to ask voters if the state should require universal background checks on gun sales says it plans to move full steam ahead. And the effort is getting a boost from the leader of Dayton where a mass shooting in August left 10 dead, including the gunman.

Key Lawmakers Want To Focus On Dangerous People, Not Their Weapons

By Oct 11, 2019
Klattipong, Shutterstock.com

Gov. Mike DeWine’s gun plan calls for using the so-called “pink slip” process to separate people thought to be dangerous from their guns. But a top lawmaker is questioning that approach.

Republicans Propose Background Checks Bill, As Governor Prepares His

By Oct 1, 2019
Reps. D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron, left) and Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) describe the legislation they're planning to introduce.
Andy Chow

A pair of House Republicans are pushing for a bill that would mandate better reporting into the database used for background checks on gun sales. They say it's an important step in addressing gun violence.

Ohio Senate Committee Considers Seven New Gun Bills

By Sep 17, 2019
Klattipong/Shutterstock.com

Of the seven bills the Ohio Senate's Government Oversight and Reform Committee heard today, three were bipartisan.