Did Ohio's Curfew Work? Ohio's Governor Thinks So.

By 1 minute ago
  • Outdoor dining area created for COVID at Annes Kitchen, Powell, Ohio
    Outdoor dining area created for COVID at Annes Kitchen, Powell, Ohio
    Jo Ingles

The curfew that closed Ohio’s restaurants and bars in late evening hours since November has been lifted. But is there evidence that curfew actually prevented the spread of coronavirus? The governor thinks so.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says when you are inside a bar or restaurant, you are indoors without a mask while eating and drinking. And that, he says, makes it easier to spread coronavirus. 

“Restaurants, bars, by their very nature, have spread. We have clear evidence of that. What a curfew simply does, it reduces the hours that people are actually there," DeWine says.

Ohio restaurant and bar owners have been operating at limited capacity, and installed plexiglass and taken other safety measures. 62% of restaurant owners in a recent survey by the Ohio Restaurant Association say they don’t anticipate breaking even in 2021.  

