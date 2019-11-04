Disabled Ohioans Taking Advantage Of A Program That Helps Them Save Money

By 29 seconds ago
  • Proxima Studio, Shutterstock.com

Disabled Ohioans are limited on how much they can earn or save and still be eligible for Social Security or Medicaid. But special savings accounts through Ohio’s Treasurer office that will allow them to save without losing benefits are gaining in popularity.

State Treasurer Robert Sprague says so called STABLE accounts allow disabled Ohioans receiving dollars from those federal programs to save money. Savers can be use that account for housing, education, transportation, healthcare and other basic expenses – which can be unexpected.

“That financial stability for individuals with disabilities is worth more than its weight in gold for those families," Sprague says.

Recipients, or someone who wants to give them money, can contribute up to $15,000 per year. If the recipient is employed, they might be able to contribute up to an additional $12,140 of income. The earnings are tax free.

Sprague says there are more than 13,000 active accounts in Ohio right now, with a total value of more than $100 million.

Tags: 
STABLE accounts
Social Security
Medicaid
Robert Sprague

Related Content

Provision In House Budget Would Ban Ad Spending Like Treasurer Did On PSA Campaign Last Year

By Apr 28, 2017
YouTube

There’s a provision in the House version of Gov. John Kasich’s budget that seems to have been inspired by a public service ad campaign last year. It featured Ohio State’s football coach and the state officeholder who’s announced he wants to try again to unseat Democratic US Sen. Sherrod Brown next year.

Activists Mobilize As Trump Presidency Looms

By Jan 17, 2017
Andy Chow

The looming presidential inauguration of Donald Trump has sparked rallies and demonstrations around the country. In Ohio progressive groups are jumpstarting their activism to save government programs such as Obamacare and Social Security. 

Pharmacists Association Is Optimistic About Changes In Budget

By Jul 19, 2019
Gov. DeWine speaks to reporters about vetoes
Karen Kasler

Many of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 25 budget vetoes had to do with changes to Ohio’s Medicaid system. And part of that involves the two pharmacy benefit managers or PBMs the state uses as middlemen between Medicaid and pharmacists.

Lawmaker Unhappy With DeWine's Vetoes On Medicaid, Health Care

By Jul 19, 2019
Rep. Jim Butler (R-Oakwood) speaks to reporters at a press conference in 2017.
Karen Kasler

Nearly half of the 25 vetoes that Gov. Mike DeWine issued when he signed the two-year state budget deal with health care and Medicaid, which is the state’s largest program.

Ohio Medicaid Wellness Initiatives To Include Quitting Smoking

By Apr 17, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine is revealing more about the wellness initiatives that he wants to implement for the 2.8 million people on Medicaid in Ohio, including the 677,000 in Medicaid expansion. 