DNC Chair Says Ohio Is Key Battleground State For Democrats This Fall

By 10 minutes ago
  • Tom Perez, DNC Chair
    Tom Perez, DNC Chair
    Facebook

Ohio didn’t experience the blue wave that many other states did in 2018. And with President Trump winning Ohio by eight points in 2016, some pundits say Ohio is no longer a swing state. But the chairman of the Democratic National Committee says the Buckeye State is important this year. 

DNC Chair Tom Perez says Ohio remains a key battleground state – and notes how Ohio’s Democratic Senator performed in his re-election two years ago. 

“I think Ohio is absolutely winnable. It’s dead heat territory right now and we are competing. I think about people like Sherrod Brown who has been so successful and I think Joe Biden has a very similar profile and pathway as Sherrod Brown in Ohio," Perez says.

Perez says the DNC is encouraging everyone to vote early, either in person or by mail.

"I think the most important thing every voter can do is to make a plan and make it early," Perez says.

Perez says casting ballots early gives voters time if there’s a mistake or the ballot doesn’t arrive. Ohioans can request for mail-in ballots now. The ballots will be mailed out in early October.

Tags: 
Tom Perez
DNC

Related Content

Democrats May Still Face Party Unity Questions, But Stand Firm On LGBTQ Rights

By Jul 27, 2016
Karen Kasler

There still may be questions of party unity for the Democrats coming out of their national convention, but on one issue, the party seems to be very united – LGBTQ rights.

Faith Leaders Hold Quiet Protest To Ask Candidates To Reach For "Higher Ground"

By Jul 27, 2016
Karen Kasler

Loud and colorful protests have been getting a lot of attention at both the Democratic National Convention this week and the Republicans’ convention last week. But there was at least one low-key demonstration not aimed at any candidate, but targeted at the heart of the platforms that each party voted on at the start of their conventions.

Controversial Former Talk Show Host From Ohio Talks Up Hillary Clinton At DNC

By Jul 28, 2016
Karen Kasler

There’s plenty of star power at the Democratic National Committee in Philadelphia this week. And among those famous faces is a somewhat infamous one from Ohio who’s been quietly chatting with convention-goers. He's the former mayor of Cincinnati – who most people know from his infamous nationally syndicated talk show.

Protests At DNC Unite Demonstrators From A Variety Of Causes

By Jul 26, 2016
Karen Kasler

Protests at the DNC have been loud and disruptive at times, but as in Cleveland, they've been peaceful.

Ohio Bernie Delegate Says She's Worried About Impact Of Leaked Emails On Fellow Sanders Support

By Jul 26, 2016
Karen Kasler

One Ohio party leader who’s at the DNC as an elected delegate for Bernie Sanders says she’s very worried about the effect of the email scandal involving the outgoing Democratic Party chair.