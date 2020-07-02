Does Google Need To Have A Disclaimer? Ohio's Attorney General Wants Ohioans To Answer That Question

Ohio’s attorney general thinks consumers might be confused over information they find on Google and other search engines .So, he’s asking Ohioans to share what they think.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has a survey on his site, asking if Ohioans know the products that pop up first in searches may have paid for that placement.

“Those vendors get certain kinds of preferences in the algorithm and response," Yost says.

Ohio could become the first state to require that disclosure.

Last year Yost joined 48 other AGs in an investigation into whether Google was violating anti-trust laws.