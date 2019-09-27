A Dozen Democrats Are Expected To Debate In Ohio Next Month

By 1 minute ago
  • Otterbein University
    Otterbein University
    Otterbein University

There are 19 candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring to run for President next year. The Democratic National Committee thinks a dozen of them will be on the stage at the next debate in Westerville. 

Debate organizers expect 12 candidates will be at the October 15 debate. While the DNC had blocked off two nights, it says only one will be needed because no other candidate is close to qualifying by the October 1 deadline.

To qualify for this debate, candidates must get at least 2% in four DNC approved polls and have at least 130,000 unique donors,  including 400 donors per state from at least 20 states. And the bar gets higher to reach in future debates.

The October 15 debate at Otterbein University features the frontrunners - former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Other candidates include New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, businessman Tom Steyer and businessman Andrew Yang. Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan (D, Boardman) has not qualified for the debate though his campaign continues.

Tags: 
2019 Democratic Presidential debate
Democratic Presidential Primary
Democratic National Convention

Related Content

Next Democratic Presidential Primary Debate To Be Near Columbus

By Sep 13, 2019
Otterbein University

Otterbein University in Westerville will host CNN's  presentation of the fourth Democratic Presidential Primary debate.

Democratic State Lawmaker From Ohio Heads To DNC Platform Drafting Committee This Weekend

By Jun 23, 2016
Ohio House

Both major parties are working on the platforms that will be decided at their conventions next month. And the 15 member committee working to create the Democratic Party meets in St. Louis this weekend – and it includes four members of Congress, several activists and a state representative from Cincinnati.