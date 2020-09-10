Duwve Retracts Decision To Be Ohio's New Health Director

By 11 minutes ago
  • Dr. Joan Duwve
    Dr. Joan Duwve
    South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control YOUTUBE

Gov. Mike DeWine's (R-Ohio) pick to be the next director of the Ohio Department of Health has backed out of consideration for the post. The public health official withdrew from the position just hours after DeWine made the announcement.

DeWine said during his afternoon briefing on COVID-19 that Dr. Joan Duwve would be the new Ohio Department of Health director after she had officially accepted the role. 

But hours later, Duwve retracted her decision and withdrew from consideration. 

In a statement, the DeWine Administration says Duwve cited personal reasons for the decision. 

Duwve is currently a public health official for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. She previously worked as chief medical officer for Vice President Mike Pence when he was governor of Indiana. 

Lance Himes has been acting as interim state health director since Dr. Amy Acton stepped down from the role in June. 

Tags: 
Coronavirus

Related Content

DeWine Appoints New State Health Director

By 4 hours ago

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) has named Ohio's next department of health director nearly three months after former director Dr. Amy Acton stepped down from the role.

Amy Acton Steps Down As DeWine's Chief Health Adviser

By Aug 4, 2020
Andy Chow

Dr. Amy Acton, the chief health adviser to Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio), is officially leaving the administration. This is another transition for Acton who resigned as director of the Ohio Department of Health in June, concluding a long, high-profile journey. 

Acton Resignation Is Second Big Departure From Ohio Department Of Health In A Week

By Jun 12, 2020
Dr. Mark Hurst, appearing on "The State of Ohio" as the director of the Ohio Department of Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services in 2018.
Ohio Channel

Ohio’s confirmed deaths from and cases of COVID-19 continue to inch up. Today there were 2,280 confirmed deaths and more than 37,500 confirmed cases. But as the pandemic continues, the state’s health department has now lost two of its top medical experts.