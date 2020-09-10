Duwve Retracts Decision To Be Ohio's New Health Director

Gov. Mike DeWine's (R-Ohio) pick to be the next director of the Ohio Department of Health has backed out of consideration for the post. The public health official withdrew from the position just hours after DeWine made the announcement.

DeWine said during his afternoon briefing on COVID-19 that Dr. Joan Duwve would be the new Ohio Department of Health director after she had officially accepted the role.

But hours later, Duwve retracted her decision and withdrew from consideration.

In a statement, the DeWine Administration says Duwve cited personal reasons for the decision.

Duwve is currently a public health official for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. She previously worked as chief medical officer for Vice President Mike Pence when he was governor of Indiana.

Lance Himes has been acting as interim state health director since Dr. Amy Acton stepped down from the role in June.