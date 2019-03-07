Early Sherrod Brown Supporter Says She's Disappointed He Won't Run For President

One of the earliest supporters of a possible presidential campaign by Ohio’s senior U.S. Senator says she has mixed feelings that he won’t be running for the Oval Office next year.

Dayton mayor Nan Whaley chaired a committee that hoped to draft Sherrod Brown to run for president after his re-election last year.

Whaley described her reaction upon hearing he won’t run as “bittersweet”.

“I want Sherrod to do great things and he’ll do that in the United State Senate – there’s no doubt. He’s a great leader there and a great leader for Ohio. And we still have him in Ohio, which is good. But I think he would have been a terrific candidate," Whaley said.

Whaley agreed with Brown that his tour of four early presidential primary and caucus states helped focus the Democratic party on issues hitting working families.

And she said she’s confident one of the other Democrats in the race or thinking about it will be able to win the White House.