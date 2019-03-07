Early Sherrod Brown Supporter Says She's Disappointed He Won't Run For President

By 7 seconds ago
  • Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (in red) at a post-election event in November, also featuring ex-Ohio Republican Party chair Kevin DeWine, former Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik, former Success Group president Dan McCarthy and Obama Ohio campaign mgr Aaron Pickrell.
    Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (in red) at a post-election event in November, also featuring ex-Ohio Republican Party chair Kevin DeWine, former Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik, former Success Group president Dan McCarthy and Obama Ohio campaign mgr Aaron Pickrell.
    Karen Kasler

One of the earliest supporters of a possible presidential campaign by Ohio’s senior U.S. Senator says she has mixed feelings that he won’t be running for the Oval Office next year.

Dayton mayor Nan Whaley chaired a committee that hoped to draft Sherrod Brown to run for president after his re-election last year.

Whaley described her reaction upon hearing he won’t run as “bittersweet”.

“I want Sherrod to do great things and he’ll do that in the United State Senate – there’s no doubt. He’s a great leader there and a great leader for Ohio. And we still have him in Ohio, which is good. But I think he would have been a terrific candidate," Whaley said.

Whaley agreed with Brown that his tour of four early presidential primary and caucus states helped focus the Democratic party on issues hitting working families.

And she said she’s confident one of the other Democrats in the race or thinking about it will be able to win the White House.

Tags: 
Sherrod Brown
Nan Whaley

Related Content

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Says He Won't Run For President In 2020

By 3 hours ago
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown
Dan Konik

Following an exploratory tour that took him to four early voting states, Ohio Sen. Sherrod announced today that he has decided not to seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. Brown, Ohio's senior U.S. Senator, said he made his decision a couple of days ago. 

Sherrod Brown Wrapping Up Tour Of Early Primary States

By Mar 1, 2019
Andy Chow

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is starting the final leg of his tour of the early presidential primary and caucus states. As he visits South Carolina, Brown says he’s learned a lot as he gets closer to making a decision on a possible presidential run. 

Sherrod Brown Taking His Tour To New Hampshire

By Feb 8, 2019
Karen Kasler

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is heading to New Hampshire to kickoff the second leg of his tour of the early presidential primary states. Brown says he's nearing a decision about whether to make a run for the White House.

Committee Formed To Draft Sherrod Brown To Run For President In 2020

By Dec 17, 2018
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown speaks after his victory last month
Aleksei Pavloff

This campaign is part of a new effort to get the three term senator to consider taking on President Trump.

After 2018 Vote, Analysts Question Whether Ohio Is Still A Swing State Or Is Now A Red One

By Nov 9, 2018

The maps of Ohio’s 2018 election results for governor, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state and treasurer look a lot like the 2016 Ohio results map for president. And there are a lot of theories about why that is, and whether Ohio keeps its status as a “swing state” or if it’s now simply red.