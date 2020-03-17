Elective Surgeries Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Some Ohio hospitals were already moving to stop elective surgeries, but now those procedures will be put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Andy Thomas with the OSU Wexner Medical Center says hospitals will still perform essential surgeries that preserve life and limb, relieve deterioration of a patient’s health or prevent severe symptoms. But under the new order, elective surgeries will be postponed to relieve stress on Ohio’s hospitals.

“It preserves key equipment, ventilators. It allows us to free up staff to provide other functions," Thomas says.

Ohio hospitals are conserving personal protective equipment like disposable masks, gowns, and gloves. The state is asking dentists and veterinarians to donate unused gloves, face shields and other equipment, since this order applies to those doctors too.