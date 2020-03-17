Elective Surgeries Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

By 4 minutes ago
  • Gorodenkoff, Shutterstock.com

Some Ohio hospitals were already moving to stop elective surgeries, but now those procedures will be put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Dr. Andy Thomas with the OSU Wexner Medical Center says hospitals will still perform essential surgeries that preserve life and limb, relieve deterioration of a patient’s health or prevent severe symptoms. But under the new order, elective surgeries will be postponed to relieve stress on Ohio’s hospitals. 

“It preserves key equipment, ventilators. It allows us to free up staff to provide other functions," Thomas says.

Ohio hospitals are conserving personal protective equipment like disposable masks, gowns, and gloves. The state is asking dentists and veterinarians to donate unused gloves, face shields and other equipment, since this order applies to those doctors too.

Tags: 
elective surgeries postponed
Dr. Andy Thomas
Coronavirus

Related Content

Dems File Legal Challenge To Ohio Primary Delay

By 1 hour ago
Karen Kasler

The decision to postpone Ohio's primary has stirred up legal challenges including a state supreme court lawsuit filed by the Ohio Democratic Party. But leaders there say this is actually a preemptive strike to protect the extended primary.

DeWine Says Closing Voting Locations Avoided 'Imminent Health Crisis'

By 2 hours ago
Dan Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine says the late night order to close voting locations for today's primary was to make it clear that in-person voting would be delayed. Now there are some legal questions that linger.

One Way Ohio Is Simplifying The Unemployment Filing Process

By 14 hours ago
Vitalil Vodolazskyl, Shutterstock.com

When businesses shut down or lay off employees, they are required to give a notice to the feds and the state. A change intended to make that process easier is being made because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Public Health Order Closes Voting Locations, Delays Ohio Primary

By 20 hours ago
Dan Konik

After a series of events whipsawing back and forth last night, Gov. Mike DeWine's administration issued a public health order to close all polling locations for Ohio's primary today. The plan is to allow in-person voting on June 2.

DeWine, LaRose Call For Delaying Ohio Primary

By Mar 16, 2020
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine is calling for Ohio's primary to be postponed for a few months to help voters avoid exposure to the coronavirus.