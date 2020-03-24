Employees Encouraged To Speak Out On Unsafe Work Conditions

By 5 minutes ago
  • Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Gov. Mike DeWine
    Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Gov. Mike DeWine
    Andy Chow

Ohio's Stay At Home order is now in effect and many non-essential businesses are closed. However, there are still a number of businesses that remain open which could be raising concerns for workers. State officials say there are measures in place to empower employees.

Gov. Mike DeWine says employees of businesses designated as essential can insist their companies maintain a clean and safe workplace that still creates social distancing.

"If they are not getting that satisfaction and think that these rules are being violated to their detriment, their health detriment, they have every right to contact us about that," says DeWine.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says, if those employers are not complying with the workplace requirements laid out in the Stay At Home order, then employees can report them to their local health department.

"And believe me if that happens the local health department is gonna come out and hold you accountable, they're going to investigate these kinds of things," Husted says.

The DeWine administration has also stressed to employers to allow their employees to work from home if they can.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Jon Husted
Mike DeWine

Related Content

DeWine: 'We Save Our Economy, By Saving Lives'

By 14 minutes ago
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio will remain committed to fighting the coronavirus while dealing with the economic consequences, saying protecting people and protecting the economy go hand in hand.

DeWine Orders Cuts In State Spending In Advance Of Hit From Coronavirus

By & Mar 23, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at his daily press conference on coronavirus on March 22, 2020.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

The number of deaths from COVID-19 doubled from yesterday - going from three deaths announced Sunday to six today. And Gov. Mike DeWine has issued several orders to state government as it fights coronavirus, saying that he expects state revenues to go to go down dramatically.

State Jobless Filings Will Be Released Weekly, Not Daily, As Feds Demand

By 3 hours ago
Dan Konik

The numbers of Ohioans filing for unemployment benefits are rising daily – so many that the state’s unemployment website was having trouble handling them. And the state is now clarifying why it will no longer do daily releases about how many people are filing jobless claims.