Employees Encouraged To Speak Out On Unsafe Work Conditions

Ohio's Stay At Home order is now in effect and many non-essential businesses are closed. However, there are still a number of businesses that remain open which could be raising concerns for workers. State officials say there are measures in place to empower employees.

Gov. Mike DeWine says employees of businesses designated as essential can insist their companies maintain a clean and safe workplace that still creates social distancing.

"If they are not getting that satisfaction and think that these rules are being violated to their detriment, their health detriment, they have every right to contact us about that," says DeWine.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says, if those employers are not complying with the workplace requirements laid out in the Stay At Home order, then employees can report them to their local health department.

"And believe me if that happens the local health department is gonna come out and hold you accountable, they're going to investigate these kinds of things," Husted says.

The DeWine administration has also stressed to employers to allow their employees to work from home if they can.