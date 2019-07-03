Ethical Questions Raised About Crisis Pregnancy Center Tax Credit Bill And One Of Its Co-Sponsors

The leader of the Ohio Democratic Party is criticizing a bill to give tax credits to people who donate to non-profit pregnancy crisis centers that steer women away from abortion. A co-sponsor of the bill operates one of the more than 100 centers around the state.

The bill would give people fully-refundable tax credits for the amount they give to crisis centers. Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says Republican Representative Candice Keller is the paid, full-time director of a pregnancy resource center in Middletown and her involvement in backing this bill is a case of self-dealing.

“You know, in the world of ethics and good government, it raises a lot of flags," Pepper says.

In a written statement, Keller says the opposition is simply trying to create a diversion to tarnish her reputation. But she says she has decided to abstain from further participation in this bill as it makes its way through the legislative process.