Ethics Complaint Filed Against State Lawmaker

The Butler County Democratic Party wants the Joint Legislative Ethics Committee, the state panel that deals with ethical violation of lawmakers, to investigate Republican Rep. Candice Keller, saying she potentially violated ethics rules by sponsoring a bill which would directly benefit an anti-abortion women’s health center she runs in southwest Ohio. 

The bill at the center of the complaint would benefit organizations that are often called crisis pregnancy centers. They do not provide abortions or refer women for the procedure but instead explain other options. Opponents of these centers say they are "fake" medical clinics that shame women from getting abortions. 

Republican State Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown) is a co-sponsor of the bill. She has said she will recuse herself from the legislative process for the bill that would provide a 50 percent refundable tax credit for donations made to non-profit pregnancy centers. But Butler County Democratic Party Director Brian Hester says the horse is already out of the barn now.

“The fact that she, having now been caught and publicly called out on it, says she doesn’t intend to continue to violating the law, doesn’t change the fact that her initial action was a violation," Hester says.

In her updated written statement to the Statehouse News Bureau this afternoon, Keller calls the complaint a political distraction. 

Federal tax filings show Keller’s center has lost money in recent years. Hester thinks Keller and her pregnancy center would benefit financially from the bill.

Ohio’s Legislative Inspector General, Tony Bledsoe,  says he advised Keller to abstain from voting on the bill after she asked him for his opinion last month. 

Tags: 
Candice Keller
ethics complaint
JLEC
Butler County Democratic Party
Abortion
crisis pregnancy centers
pregnancy resource centers

Ethical Questions Raised About Crisis Pregnancy Center Tax Credit Bill And One Of Its Co-Sponsors

By Jul 3, 2019
State Rep. Candice Keller (R)
Ohio Legislature

The leader of the Ohio Democratic Party is criticizing a bill to give tax credits to people who donate to non-profit pregnancy crisis centers that steer women away from abortion. A co-sponsor of the bill operates one of the more than 100 centers around the state.

Lawmakers Send Controversial Six-Week Abortion Ban To Governor

By & Apr 10, 2019
Supporters of the "Heartbeat Bill" chanted outside the Ohio House chamber before the vote.
Karen Kasler

For the third time, a bill that bans abortion from the point a fetal heartbeat is detected has passed the Ohio House and Senate.  But this time will likely be the last for what's been called the "Heartbeat Bill", because Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll sign it into law. 

House Committee Passes A Longtime Controversial Abortion Bill With A New Name

By Apr 9, 2019
Packed Ohio House Committee Room
Jo Ingles

Tomorrow, the full Ohio House will vote on a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It's been renamed the "Human Rights Protection Act" but has commonly been known as the Heartbeat Bill over the five times lawmakers have considered it.

Veteran Lawmaker Apologizes For Comments At Party That Other Lawmakers Found Derogatory, Sexist

By Jan 26, 2018
Ohio House

A longtime state representative is formally apologizing for comments he made at a going away party earlier this week – comments that had other lawmakers fuming and calling for an investigation.

Heated Debate Over Sanctuary Cities

By Feb 7, 2017
Jo Ingles

The fight over how the state should deal with immigration issues has Republicans and Democrats at the Statehouse backing competing bills. And there are the signs the fight will be nasty. 