Experts Evaluating COVID-19 Projections As Economy Reopens

By 14 minutes ago
  • The latest on the Ohio Department of Health's coronavirus website, showing a peak of around 1,600 cases April 18. The state recorded its high of 1,353 cases on April 19.
    The latest on the Ohio Department of Health's coronavirus website, showing a peak of around 1,600 cases April 18. The state recorded its high of 1,353 cases on April 19.
    Ohio Department of Health

With most of Ohio’s businesses allowed to open up, experts who’ve worked with the state on the modeling it used to create its COVID-19 policies are evaluating their predictions for what’s ahead.

The state has worked with Ohio State University and the Cleveland Clinic on its projections on the spread of the virus.

Dr. Jim Simon runs predictive modeling for COVID-19 at the Cleveland Clinic. In an interview for "The State of Ohio", Simon said for weeks, people have been getting tired of what he calls the strenuous lifestyle of social distancing.

“We’ve been tracking cell phone mobility data as well as ODOT traffic volumes, and those hit their bottom in late March/early April and then they started drifting back up, long before the governor said it’s ok to go to back to work," Simon said.

An Ohio State expert said last month a slow opening of the economy could be combined with cell phone data to allow for contact tracing and quarantining people in the COVID-19 hotspots that will inevitably happen.

But Simon said while researchers are learning more about it, the coronavirus is just as contagious and deadly as it was when the shutdowns started three months ago.
 

Tags: 
coronavirus - model
coronavirus - business

Related Content

DeWine Warns He Will Shut Down Businesses Not Following COVID-19 Safety Rules

By May 18, 2020
A tweet of the scene at Standard Hall in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus on Friday, as shared by @musicsaves41. Friday was the first night Ohio bars and restaurants could offer outdoor dining since they were shut down March 15.
@musicsaves41/Twitter

It was a big weekend for the bars and restaurants that reopened outdoor patios. Many chose not to open, and most of those that did observed social distancing. But pictures of some that didn’t were widely circulated on social media.

Lawmaker Shopping Bill To Curb DeWine's Power With Public Health Orders

By May 4, 2020
A group of doctors, medical professionals and their supporters held a demonstration at the Statehouse Sunday, a day after protestors showed up outside the home of Dr. Amy Acton. Some were said to have been armed.
Daniel Konik

Manufacturing, construction and distribution companies can reopen today, with employees wearing masks and observing cleaning and social distancing rules. State lawmakers are also coming back to work this week, and one has proposed a bill to open the state immediately while shutting down the authority of the governor and his health director.

Ohio May Have Hit Peak Of COVID-19 Cases This Weekend

By Apr 19, 2020
The latest model from the Ohio Department of Health, showing a peak of around 1,600 cases on April 19.
Ohio Department of Health

Ohio’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 spiked to 11,292 Sunday – fueled in part by mass testing at three prisons. But the head of the institute that’s has been working with the state on modeling says this weekend may have been an important one in the fight against coronavirus.

Expert Involved In Ohio's Pandemic Modeling Says Slow Opening Of Economy Could Begin May 1

By Apr 16, 2020
A "closed" sign is posted on a closed duckpin bowling alley and bar in downtown Columbus.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine says the plan to restart Ohio’s economy begins on May 1, when the stay at home order expires. But one of the experts involved in the modeling that Ohio is using to create its pandemic policy says it’ll be a slow process. 