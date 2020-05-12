Families Using Free, Reduced-Meal Programs At School To Get Extra Grocery Money

By 31 minutes ago
  • Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

Families that are part of their school district's free or reduced-price meal programs will soon receive assistance to help buy food through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, which just received federal approval.

The Pandemic EBT will provide grocery money for the families of about 850,000 children who get free or reduced-priced meals at school.

For families with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the money will automatically go on their cards. Families not in SNAP will be sent a one-time card. Gov. Mike DeWine says families will receive about $300 to take the place of the school meal programs.

"That gave them a hot, nutritious meal. The benefits will be mailed directly out, and families do not need to apply, do not need to apply to be eligible," say DeWine.

DeWine also says tattoo shops, body piercing studios, and massage businesses can reopen on May 15 along with salons and barbershops.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Mike DeWine

Related Content

DeWine Delays Opening Child Care

By & 23 hours ago
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

After saying last week that an announcement on reopening child care centers would be coming Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine said today he wasn't ready to bring forward a date or plans on that quite yet.

Ohio To Reopen Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants

By May 7, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine has announced reopening dates for salons, barbershops, and restaurants. The new requirements for the industries rely on creating physical space between people and personal responsibilities.

DeWine Unveils First Round Of Budget Cuts, Totaling $775M

By May 5, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing $775 million in budget cuts to offset the state's economic woes. The cuts are in response to a drop in revenue which was predicted when Ohio shut down non-essential businesses and ordered people to stay at home.