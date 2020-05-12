Families Using Free, Reduced-Meal Programs At School To Get Extra Grocery Money

Families that are part of their school district's free or reduced-price meal programs will soon receive assistance to help buy food through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, which just received federal approval.

The Pandemic EBT will provide grocery money for the families of about 850,000 children who get free or reduced-priced meals at school.

For families with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the money will automatically go on their cards. Families not in SNAP will be sent a one-time card. Gov. Mike DeWine says families will receive about $300 to take the place of the school meal programs.

"That gave them a hot, nutritious meal. The benefits will be mailed directly out, and families do not need to apply, do not need to apply to be eligible," say DeWine.

DeWine also says tattoo shops, body piercing studios, and massage businesses can reopen on May 15 along with salons and barbershops.