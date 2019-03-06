Farm Group Says Clean Lake Erie Regulations Should Come With More Support

By 24 minutes ago
  • Lake Erie
    Lake Erie
    Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine says it’s time for the state to do more to protect what he calls the jewel of Ohio -- Lake Erie. But farmers are concerned that might mean more regulations without the proper funding. 

In his State of the State, DeWine pointed to nutrient pollution as a factor in the dwindling health of Lake Erie, but avoided discussing farmland runoff, where a large portion of the nutrients come from.

Jack Irvin of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation says if more regulations are put in place, farmers will need more money to comply.

“It feels like we get 100% of the blame which we don’t feel that’s true at all but if only 1% of the resources are going towards it it doesn’t seem like the rhetoric and the resources seem to match up," says Irvin.

DeWine discussed a new fund for clean water initiatives but did not lay out specifics on keeping Lake Erie clean. Those details are expected in his budget release next week.

Tags: 
Lake Erie
farmland runoff
Mike DeWine
State of the State 2019

Related Content

Senate GOP Creating "Open Dialogue" To Clean Lake Erie

By Feb 12, 2019
Andy Chow

Ohio Senate Republicans are saying one of their top goals is to protect what they believe to be the state’s number one natural resource: Lake Erie. They say keeping Lake Erie clean will be a team effort that doesn’t just fall on the shoulders of farmers. 

Group Says Farmers Taking Initiative On Clean Water Without Regulations

By Nov 2, 2018
Andy Chow

The Kasich administration says it’s disappointed in a commission’s vote yesterday to delay action on the governor’s executive order creating tougher rules on farm runoff to clean Lake Erie. But farmers say they’re already implementing water quality practices so the state still has time to work on the issue.

Kasich's Order To Regulate Farmland Runoff Into Lake Erie Delayed Again

By Nov 1, 2018
Andy Chow

The saga to implement tougher water quality standards to stop algae blooms in Lake Erie goes on. A state commission has decided once again to delay an order issued by the governor this summer. 